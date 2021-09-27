BLM to accept applications for new Lower Deschutes special recreation permits

Outdoors

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The US Bureau of Land Management Prineville District Office will accept new permit applications for guiding activities that require watercraft on the Lower Deschutes River, from October 1 – 29.

The permit is for non-motorized activities on the lower 100 miles of the Deschutes River Successful applicants would be able to start using their permit in the 2022 boating season.

The Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River Management Plan authorizes the number of permitted guides and outfitters to increase by five percent annually. This year interested individuals and companies will be applying for up to four new available Special Recreation Permits (SRPs).

The prospectus and SRP application are available on the BLM Prineville website at https://www.blm.gov/office/prineville-district-office. Application packets can also be requested by calling the Prineville District Office at (541) 416- 6700. Completed packets can be delivered to the Prineville BLM Office at 3050 N.E. 3rd St., Prineville, Oregon 97754 and must be received by 4:30 p.m. (close of business) on Oct. 29.

Applicants are encouraged to read the prospectus carefully to ensure they provide all required elements, as incomplete applications will not be considered. For more information or for questions about this SRP application process, please contact the permit lead, Beth Hartwood, at (541) 416-4624.

The Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River is a remarkable resource that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually. Guide and outfitter businesses facilitate access to recreation opportunities and help local communities and create jobs. The BLM, Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wasco County, and State of Oregon work collaboratively to manage the river for its recreational values.