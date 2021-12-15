‘Discover Your Forest’ winter programs return to Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Discover Your Forest, the nonprofit partner of the Forest Service in Central Oregon, will once again be offering winter interpretive programs in collaboration with the Deschutes National Forest and Mt. Bachelor Ski Area.

The programs focus on the ecology, geology and wildlife of the Cascades, and are led by volunteer rangers ready to interpret the winter landscape.

Snowshoe With a Ranger programs begin Saturday, Dec. 18, and run through March 27, 2022. Interested participants can meet at the Forest Service snowshoe hut, located in the parking lot of Mt. Bachelor’s West Village.

Snowshoe tours are offered on weekends and during school breaks except for Christmas and New Year’s Day. Tours start at 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and last 90 minutes. Snowshoes are provided free of charge. No prior experience is needed. Participants must be eight years or older and should dress appropriately for cold weather.

Interpretive ski and snowboard tours are offered on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor. Tours take place on weekends beginning Jan. 2 and run through March 27, 2022. Tours begin at 12:00 p.m. and last one hour. Participants must have their own lift tickets and appropriate equipment, have competence on groomed, intermediate runs, and be 18 years of age or older.

Note: Please come prepared with a mask when social distancing outside cannot be maintained.

While both programs are free, donations are suggested to support Discover Your Forest in providing educational programs and volunteer support to the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and the Crooked River National Grassland.

Reservations are not required for individual participants; however tour size is limited and first-come, first-served. Group tours for schools, youth or other organizations may be scheduled for weekdays. Pets are not allowed.

If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for a school group or organization, please contact Karen Gentry at (541) 383-4771 or karen.gentry@discovernw.org. To see a calendar with all of Discover Your Forest’s upcoming programs, head to www.discoveryourforest.org/all-programs.