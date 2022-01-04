Two snowmobile trails closed west of Sunriver for logging, restoration work

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it is temporarily closing portions of two snowmobile trails west of Sunriver to allow logging and restoration work to occur on the forest.

Portions of Snowmobile Trail #3 and Snowmobile Trail #25 are temporarily closed because the trails, which are normally Forest Service roads, are being plowed to allow for logging access and restoration work and are not safe for riding, officials said.

"The public, for their own and others’ safety, should abide by the temporary closures," the announcement said. "People could be significantly harmed if debris from the logging equipment strikes them."

Snowmobile Trails #34, #4, and #5 remain open and provide snowmobile trail connectivity from Edison Sno-Park to both the Kapka and Wanoga sno-parks.

The two trails will be closed seven days of the week, including weekends. The trails will reopen when the work is completed, officials said.