Woodward Peace Park Championships return to Mt. Bachelor, will coincide with 4-day RendezVan

BEND, Ore., (KTVZ) — Mt. Bachelor, which boasts natural mountain adventure at the heart of Bend culture and a POWDR resort, announced Tuesday it will host the 2022 Woodward Peace Pak Championships April 20-24, as well as RendezVan, a four-day music, van-life and mountain festival. The events will coincide and take place at both on-mountain and West Village base area festival venues, resulting in the largest gathering and best spring experience on snow.

Here's the rest of the announcement news release:

The 2022 Woodward Peace Park Championships is a culmination event put on by Mt. Bachelor, POWDR, and Danny Davis, X Games Gold Medalist, Grand Prix Winner, Dew Tour Champion, U.S. Snowboard Olympian, and founder of Peace Park.

Woodward Peace Park was launched in 2019 by Danny Davis and POWDR and will return this year after a short hiatus following the 2019 event at Boreal.

The 2022 Woodward Peace Park Championships at Mt. Bachelor global professional talent and event experience will celebrate 10 years of Peace Park Events and be the most significant and most memorable Peace Park to date. The Championships course is designed in collaboration with Davis, the Woodward Mt. Bachelor terrain park team, and Snow Park Technologies.

The partnership and event plan builds on Davis' original vision to create a new type of on-mountain experience that reinvents freestyle terrain focusing on fun, flow, and progression, and scales that vision for an inclusive all skiers and snowboarders Peace Park for the People experience on Sunday, April 24, when all guests are invited to ski and ride with the pros.

The 2022 Woodward Peace Park Championships will continue the model of being a peer-judged contest for invited men and women snowboard professionals.

“The Woodward Peace Park Championships are back and coming to Mt. Bachelor!” says Davis. “Peace Park has evolved over the years to become more accessible to the snowboard community, with parks across the country at various Woodward on-mountain locations. Now that the Peace Park Championship event is coming to Mt. Bachelor, we can continue the evolution that makes Peace Park special and celebrate snowboarding’s progressive culture.”

Taking place simultaneously, RendezVan is a multi-day event hosted by Mt. Bachelor that celebrates van culture with craft food and beverages, live music, and spring skiing and snowboarding. Free and open to all, RendezVan headlining acts on Friday and Saturday evenings are The Cave Singers and Greensky Bluegrass. Whether guests want to check out the activities in the Peace Park or RendezVan festival villages, enjoy the thriving food cart culture, or walk the aisles dreaming up their next adventure rig, Mt. Bachelor has everyone covered this spring!

"After our sold out inaugural RendezVan event in 2019 we have been waiting three years for another chance to celebrate the RV and Van scene which is so much a part of our local culture," said John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor. "This will be the biggest party of the year at Mt. Bachelor. Apart from our famous natural terrain, I'm sure that's why Danny Davis planned for the Peace Park Championships to be here at the same time."

Access to the Peace Park Championship course on Sunday, April 24, is open to both snowboarders and skiers with purchase of a valid all-mountain lift ticket or any of the Mt. Bachelor season or multi-day pass products. To learn more about Peace Park Championships and schedule of events, visit https://www.mtbachelor.com/woodward/events-activities/peace-park-championships.

For more information about RendezVan and a schedule of events, visit www.rendezvan.com/.

About Mt. Bachelor: Mt. Bachelor offers 4,323 acres of lift-accessible terrain with 360-degree descents from the 9,065’ volcanic peak, served by three carpets and 12 lifts, eight of which are high-speed quads. Mt. Bachelor also features fifteen terrain parks, 56 km of groomed cross country trails, snowshoeing, tubing, sled dog rides and summer attractions including downhill mountain biking, ZipTour ziplining, whitewater rafting with Sun Country Tours and the Woodward WreckTangle in Bend. Mt. Bachelor is part of POWDR, a family owned and operated Adventure Lifestyle Company©. For weather conditions, news, and events visit www.mtbachelor.com.