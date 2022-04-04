ODFW: No spring Chinook season on Deschutes River this year due to continued poor returns

But Hood River will have season due to better return

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has decided there will be no spring Chinook season on the Deschutes River for 2022 due to expected poor returns, but has set the following regulations for a spring Chinook fishery on the Hood River:

Open for adult hatchery Chinook from April 15 through June 30 from the mouth to mainstem confluence with the East Fork, and the West Fork from the confluence with the mainstem upstream to the angling deadline 200 feet downstream of Punchbowl Falls.

The catch limit is one adult hatchery salmon per day, and five hatchery jack salmon per day.

All wild Chinook salmon must be released unharmed.

Fishery managers are predicting a good return of about 1,200 adult hatchery fish for the Hood River, which is quite a bit higher than last year’s actual return.

There will be no season for spring Chinook on the Deschutes River for 2022 due to another year of predicted poor returns of both hatchery and wild fish.

According to Jason Seals, ODFW fish biologist, the Hood River fishery is one of the few places a bank angler has a pretty good chance of catching a Columbia River spring Chinook. Seals said the run usually peaks in late May due to colder water temperatures in the Hood River.

For the latest regulations and recreation report for the Central Fishing Zone visit https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/central-zone