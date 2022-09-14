Oregon Marine Board hosting ‘meet and greet’ open houses with boaters; Oct. 12 in Redmond

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board invites recreational boaters and others interested in the agency’s work to gather and engage with staff in a city near you.

To better understand the needs of boaters around the state, share resources available to boaters, and gather input on the agency’s direction, staff are hosting 10 statewide meetings in the month of October. Attendees can expect a laid-back atmosphere and the opportunity to have conversations with Marine Board program staff about any topics relating to recreational boating in Oregon.

If you have questions or concerns about any of the following topics, then you are encouraged to attend one of the scheduled open houses:

Boating safety and education

Boating regulations and policies

Boating access facilities

Marine law enforcement

Boat registration fees and the agency budget

Outfitters and guides

Open Houses are scheduled from 5 pm to 7:30 pm for all locations except Klamath Falls, which will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm. The timeframes are open for people to come and go as their schedules allow.

For information about the Marine Board, and the agency and its programs for recreational boaters, visit Boat.Oregon.gov.