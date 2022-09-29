Rimrock Trailhead, adjacent area west of Bend closing weekdays for mowing operations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Beginning next week, the Rimrock Trailhead west of Bend and all trails leading east from the Meadow Day Use Area will be closed on weekdays for public and operator safety while contractors mow and masticate the area, which can cause large debris to fly toward these trails.

Starting next Wednesday, the Rimrock Trailhead and all trails leaving from the trailhead, including Dog Leg, Sirius, Rimrock Rover, River Loop and Entrada Loop, will be closed. This includes the Paved Path, powerline road and other decommissioned roads in the area that are popular for hiking.

Access to Meadow Day Use Area will remain open; however, all trails leading east from Meadow Day Use Area, including the Deschutes River Trail and Meadow Camp climbing area will be closed.

Closures will be in place Monday through Friday. Trail and road access is open on Saturday, Sunday and federal holidays.

The work is part of the West Bend Project area and includes mowing and mastication of brush and small trees. The primary objectives are to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading in the wildland-urban interface.

Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire, should it start in this area, officials said This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease.

For more information about the mowing operations, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.