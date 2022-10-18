Temporary closure planned for section of Suttle Lake Loop Trail

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ — The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it will temporarily close a section of the Suttle Lake Loop Trail next week to provide for public safety while contractors conduct tree-removal work as part of the Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project.

Starting next Monday, October 24, the Suttle Lake Loop Trail will be closed in the area of Blue Bay Campground. Visitors will continue to be able to hike out and back along open sections of trail during this time.

The Suttle Lake Loop Trail closure within Blue Bay Campground is expected to last for one week. Vegetation management work in Blue Bay Campground is slated to last for up to one month; however, no additional closures are anticipated.

The Suttle Lake Vegetation Management Project provides treatment and removal of dead and dying trees or trees showing signs of future failure within organizational camps, campgrounds, and along roads in the greater Suttle Lake area. Contractors started work in May of 2020.

For more information, contact the Sisters Ranger District at 541-549-7700.