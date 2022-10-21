Deschutes National Forest closes Forest Service Road 370 for the season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) The Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District on the Deschutes National Forest on Friday closed the gate at Todd Lake and also closed Forest Service Road 4600-370 to Forest Service Road 4601, which provides driving access to popular Three Sisters Wilderness trailheads, including the Broken Top Trailhead.

Due to potential public safety hazards and resource damage with snowfall expected in the area this weekend, Forest Service Road 370 was closed for the season at 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials said Forest Service Road 370 is a very rough road that is not maintained for low-clearance vehicle access and is regularly closed at this time. It will reopen next summer.