ODFW has a holiday suggestion: Give gifts to get your family and friends outdoors all year long

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests that you give a year of the outdoors this holiday season.

2023 hunting and fishing licenses, wildlife area parking permits, waterway access permits and other great gifts are on sale now online at MyODFW.com or at license sale agents.

If you already have an ODFW account and are buying for family and friends that have one too, the Group Purchase feature makes it easy to give gifts like:

Hunting and fishing licenses (for adults):

The cost of Oregon hunting and fishing licenses and tags has not increased since 2020: Annual fishing license $44, annual hunting license $34.50, combination $73. Sports Pacs, tags and validations can also be gifted.

Big game raffle tickets (starting at $4.50 per ticket) make great stocking stuffers and are a chance to win a four-month long big game hunting season. Ticket prices vary from $4.50 to $11.50 per ticket; discounts for buying multiple tickets.

Premium Hunts give the hunter in your life the chance to draw a special deer, elk or pronghorn antelope tag with a four-month season. Applications are $8 per species and the recipient can change their first-choice hunt through May 25, 2023. Hunting license also required to purchase.

To gift an annual license or tag, the recipient must already have an ODFW account and ID number.

Youth licenses (age 12-17)

Still one of the best deals around and the same price it's been since 2016: $10 for a Combo License (angling, hunting, plus shellfish and Columbia River Endorsement).

Or, gift a Youth Sports Pac for $55 (residents only, includes fishing, shellfish and hunting license; combined angling tag; spring turkey, cougar, general or controlled bear tag, elk and deer tags; upland bird and waterfowl validations and the Columbia River Basin Endorsement).

To gift a youth license, the recipient must already have an ODFW account and ID number. A parent or guardian can create it for them online or at a license agent.

Wildlife area parking permit

For the wildlife viewer or hiker in your life: The $30 annual permit allows parking at all of ODFW's 20+ wildlife areas (including Sauvie Island in Portland). It's also included with the purchase of an annual hunting license. Purchase via guest checkout (under General Category), no ODFW account required.

Habitat conservation stamp or art print

Conservation stamps are a great gift for both art and wildlife lovers and support conservation of Oregon's most vulnerable fish and wildlife and their habitats. Collector stamps can be purchased for just $20, most signed art prints are $35. Purchase art prints using this form.



Upland bird and waterfowl artwork also available

Waterway access permit

A great gift for kayakers, rafters, etc.: The permit is required for paddlecraft (SUPs, rafts, drift boats, kayaks, canoes, etc.) 10 feet long and longer and sailboats under 12 feet. Fees support the aquatic invasive species prevention program and grants for boating facilities. Purchase annual ($19) or two-year ($32) permit via guest checkout (under General Category), no account required. The permit is not associated with an ODFW account and is transferable so you can include your name or the recipient's name in customer information, then print out permit and give to recipient.

Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund (OCRF) Donation

Donate to fund new opportunities for wildlife watching, urban conservation, community science and other wildlife-associated recreation. Round up your purchase through ODFW's licensing system or donate $10 in the name of your friends or family directly through the Conservation and Recreation Fund website at https://www.oregonisalive.org/ by writing their name in the donation box.