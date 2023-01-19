Mt. Bachelor president/GM supports legislation in Salem that would reverse liability ruling

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod voiced quick support Thursday of new legislation in Salem that would reverse a liability court ruling which prompted major concern among ski resorts and other recreation businesses.

Senate Bill 754, co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, would allow operators to require anyone who engages in a sport, fitness or recreational activity to sign a release from “claims for ordinary negligence.”

Lower courts had ruled that an 18-year-old snowboarder, Myles Bagley, paralyzed when he went off a terrain-park jump and crashed in 2006, waived his right to sue when he bought a season pass and signed a liability waiver. But the state Supreme Court in late 2014 overturned those rulings.

In a statement, McLeod said the resort “is very supportive of the Protect Oregon Recreation coalition, and the waiver reform legislation … This is about ensuring the legacy of outdoor recreation in our beautiful state of Oregon.”

“Without this needed liability reform, ski resorts and other recreation organizations face significantly increased costs, as compared to recreation businesses in other Western states, as well as the very real prospect of having to significantly modify operations, such as potentially closing areas of our ski resort when certain natural conditions exist,” he said.

“We firmly believe this legislation is needed to restore the balance between the responsibilities of recreation and fitness organizations and the responsibility of individuals participating in sports and fitness activities that involve inherent risks,” McLeod continued.

“On behalf of Mt. Bachelor, I look forward to engaging members of the Oregon Legislature to share our perspective and work with them to bring this important legislation to the governor’s desk,” he concluded.