Electrical line work prompts BLM closures in Maston Trail System at Cline Buttes

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close some areas of the Maston Trail System in the in the Cline Buttes Recreation Area south of Eagle Crest Resort for an electrical line project.

Central Electric Cooperative will be installing underground electrical line on the Smith Access and Deschutes River Ranch roads, the agency said.

The construction could take several months to complete, BLM said. Users should plan for traffic from the access road that runs east from the Juniper Trailhead and closures or delays on Wrangler Road, the Fat Rabbit Loop, Rustler Road Trail, and the River Access Trail. Directional signage will direct users around the closure areas.

For additional information, contact Ferris Couture, Planning and Environmental Coordinator at (541) 416-6711. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.