BLM Burns District announces increase in overnight camping fees at 6 E. Oregon campgrounds

HINES, Ore. (KTVZ) – After decades of maintaining the same price, the Bureau of Land Management will increase overnight camping fees at six campgrounds in eastern Oregon.

The new rate for the Page Springs, Fish Lake, Jackman Park, South Steens Family, South Steens Equestrian, and Chickahominy Reservoir campgrounds will be $16 per night for the first vehicle and $5 per night for each additional vehicle. This change will take effect on April 1.

The BLM Burns District uses 100% of the collected fees to support recreation. Revenue will go to improved signage, campground road maintenance, site re-graveling, picnic table and fire ring replacement, trail maintenance, campground amenity improvements, sanitation services, and supporting site hosts. They will also help the BLM contribute to community partnerships and volunteer activities, which support the BLM’s local recreation program.

Those with an America the Beautiful Access or Senior Pass are eligible for a 50% discount on these overnight camping fees. These passes are available for purchase at most BLM offices. The Fish Lake and Page Springs campgrounds have electronic payment options, while the remaining campgrounds accept cash or check only. A vast majority of undeveloped BLM-administered lands in the area will continue to provide free outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking and dispersed camping.

The BLM proposed these new fee rates in a publicly reviewed recreation business plan that was developed in conformance with the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. The business plan assessed the visitor amenities at each campground and included a regional comparative market study of fees at similar recreation sites. The full business plan is available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/permits-and-fees/business-plans.

The Steens Mountain Advisory Council reviewed the proposed fee rates and the Southeast Oregon Resource Advisory Council recommended that the BLM adopt these fees for the 2023 visitor use season.

Please contact Outdoor Recreation Planner Kyle Wanner at 541-573-4400 for additional information about the camping fees or general questions about outdoor recreation in the BLM Burns District.