BLM OKs plan to acquire 4,000 acres on John Day River in north-central Oregon for recreation, hunting, habitat

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bureau of Land Management approved a plan this month to acquire about 4,000 acres of private land along the John Day River in north-central Oregon to increase public access to recreation opportunities and restore healthy landscapes.

The land is located on the west side of the John Day River, about 14 miles east of Wasco. The area is generally referred to as McDonald’s Ferry and is on the west side of McDonald’s Crossing, which was used in the 1800’s as part of the Oregon National Historic Trail.

Once acquired, these lands will be managed in accordance with the BLM's multiple-use mission and will provide the public with a wide range of recreational opportunities, including boating access, camping, and hiking. These lands will also be managed to maintain and restore healthy rangelands and wildlife habitat, including the restoration of critical habitat for the Mid-Columbia Summer Steelhead.

"The majority of feedback we received about the proposed acquisition was positive," said Acting Central Oregon Field Manager Stephanie Mckinney. "We look forward to expanding dispersed recreation and hunting access along the John Day River.”

The BLM will acquire the lands from the Western Rivers Conservancy based on the parcels’ appraised fair market value with financial support from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The BLM still must complete the necessary realty transactions before obtaining the title to the land and will announce when public access is available. Until such time, the BLM requests that the public respects private property rights.

