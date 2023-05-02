More time on the line this year for the Northern Pike Minnow Sport Reward Fishery Program

New app provides improved technology; anglers can bypass registration station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new app allows anglers to bypass the registration station so they can spend more time and earn more money for reeling in voracious salmon-eating predators during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery Program.

“For most anglers, more time with a line in the water usually equals more fish,” said Eric Winther, Columbia River Predator Control Program project leader for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

In the past, participants had to drive to a station and register before heading out to fish. Now, almost everything can be done online. Idaho, Oregon and Washington departments of fish and wildlife all have online angling license programs and the pikeminnow program registration can be completed through the app.

“The only trip to the station needed is to turn in their catch and get their reward payment,” Winther said.

Eighteen full-time catch stations will operate along the Columbia and Snake rivers in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Four additional satellite stations will also be available during select parts of the season. The satellite stations offer anglers additional pikeminnow harvest opportunities in areas with good fishing during short windows of time. Interested anglers are encouraged to get the most up-to-date information on satellite stations at the program website, www.pikeminnow.org.

During the five-month season, anglers earn $6, $8 or $10 for each pikeminnow they catch that is at least nine inches long. The more fish an angler catches, the more each pikeminnow is worth. Tagged fish are each worth $500; internally tagged fish are worth $200.

Northern pikeminnow consume millions of young salmon and steelhead each year. Since 1990, anglers paid through the program have removed more than 5.4 million pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers.

The program is funded by the Bonneville Power Administration and administered by the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission in cooperation with the Washington and Oregon departments of fish and wildlife. It has reduced predation from pikeminnow on young salmon and steelhead by up to 40% from pre-program levels.

Details on how to register for the program and applicable state fishing regulations are available on the program website. Anglers will find resources on the site, including maps, how-to videos and free fishing clinics, to help boost their fishing game.

For more information about the 2023 Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Fishery visit www.pikeminnow.org or call 800-858-9015.

