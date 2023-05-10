Monty, Perry South Campgrounds to close for pre-season maintenance, hazard tree removal

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Monty and Perry South Campgrounds will close for pre-season maintenance and hazard tree removal in the coming weeks, the Deschutes National Forest said Wednesday.

Monty and Perry South Campgrounds will completely close for day use and camping starting Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21. Both campgrounds will be gated and closed each evening the week of Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26.

During this time, day use access will be available. These closures are needed to allow campground concessionaire staff time to safely remove hazard trees and conduct critical annual maintenance work to ensure a quality camping experience for visitors this summer.

During the spring and early summer recreation season, the Forest Service reminds visitors that it’s extremely important to “Know Before You Go.” This means confirming that your destination is open for use, checking to see if routes of travel are open and reviewing predicted weather forecasts. Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.

You can visit the Deschutes National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home) to check on the operational status of our recreation sites.