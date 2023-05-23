Fish, clam and crab for free during Oregon’s Free Fishing Weekend June 3-4

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ)— Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday of the first weekend of June, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says.

No fishing/shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required on those two days (June 3-4). Both Oregon residents and nonresidents can fish for free. Oregon State Parks also offers free parking and camping on Saturday, June 3.

All other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for rules. Remember to check for any in season regulation changes at the Recreation Report especially for salmon and steelhead fishing. Click on the zone where you want to fish and then click the "Regulation Updates" tab to see the in-season changes.

The Recreation Report is updated weekly and features the best bests for fishing for the upcoming week.

Expect lots of extra rainbow trout to be stocked in Oregon's lakes for the weekend; more fish are stocked during the next two weeks (for Memorial Day and June Free Fishing Weekend) than at any other time of year. This video series How to fish for trout in Oregon breaks down everything you need to know to fish for trout any time of year and see the trout stocking schedule for more information.

It's also a great weekend to try clamming or clamming. This year, June free fishing days coincide with a minus tide (with low tides on the coast getting below the average low water mark by one or even two feet) creating ideal conditions for clamming. MyODFW.com has all the information you need to get started clamming or crabbing including maps of locations and how-tos.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat. As of today, razor clamming is open from Tillamook Head (just south of Seaside) north to the Washington border but closed south of Tillamook head to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid. Crabbing is open coastwide.

Closures can happen quickly and may change before Free Fishing Weekend. Remember to call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at 1-800-448-2474 or check their Shellfish page before you go.

ODFW staff and a number of fishing organizations will host events throughout the state on Free Fishing Weekend, bringing all the gear beginners need to get started. Staff and volunteers will hand out fishing equipment and be available to teach how to bait, cast, land and clean your catch.

Events are being held at following events and times, see the Family Fishing Events page for more information.



Saturday, June 3

Alsea, Oregon Hatchery Research Center, 7 a.m-2 p.m.

Camp Sherman, Wizard Falls Hatchery, 9 a.m.-noon (for age 10 and younger)

Enterprise, Marr Pond, 8 a.m.-noon

Estacada, Small Fry Lake, Promontory Park, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (for age 17 and younger)

Eugene, Alton Baker Park, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Gaston, Henry Hagg Lake, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Silverton at Silverton Reservoir, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sutherlin, Cooper Creek Reservoir, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Toledo, Olalla Reservoir, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ukiah, Twin Ponds, 9 a.m.-noon. Note trophy trout will not be stocked for this event due to disease concerns with these trout; other legal-size trout will be stocked.

Sunday, June 4