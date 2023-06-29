Public reminded that Forest Service Road 16 is temporarily closed for road reconstruction

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Ranger District and the Deschutes National Forest road crew are reconstructing the non-paved portion of Forest Service Road 16.

Forest Service Road 16 is closed to all access for the duration of the construction, including vehicle, pedestrian, biking, and equestrian use, between the gate at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark south to Three Creek Lake to provide for public and operator safety due to heavy equipment and large truck traffic in the area. The work will take approximately five weeks to complete.

The road surface has degraded to a condition that is difficult for vehicles, in particular those towing trailers, to safely navigate. The reconstruction work will improve forest users’ driving experience while increasing the long-term sustainability of the road.

Due to the temporary road closure, Driftwood Campground, Three Creek Lake Campground and Three Creek Meadow Campground and Horse Camp, will delay their openings to July 21. Central Cascades Wilderness Permits for Park Meadow and Tam McArthur Rim Trailheads will also be delayed until July 21. Campgrounds and wilderness permits may be available earlier if road work is completed ahead of schedule.

The reconstruction work includes reshaping the prism of the road to restore a crown in the road surface. Restoring a crown in the road surface will allow water to drain properly off the road, preventing erosion and loss of surfacing. The Forest road crew will then use heavy equipment to haul and place new aggregate on the road surface. Resurfacing the road will improve the longevity of the roadway and improve the efficacy of annual grading.

For more information, please contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541)549-7700.