ODFW seeks public comment on proposed changes for sport fishing regulations

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be proposing several changes for next year's Sport Fishing Regulations at the Friday, Aug. 4 commission meeting in Salem.

The majority of the proposed changes are categorized as new angling opportunities, housekeeping corrections, changes to simplify regulations, or changes to serve a conservation need.

The planned removal of four dams on the Klamath River in 2024 will allow anadromous fish to migrate into the upper Klamath Basin, requiring some regulation changes for the Klamath River to conserve salmon and steelhead.

Other proposals include: Increasing bag limits for kokanee in multiple Cascade lakes, making permanent thermal sanctuaries in the Umpqua River, and making permanent regulations allowing the harvest of hatchery spring Chinook in the Hood River and Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam.

Anglers and others interested can review potential changes and send comments or feedback in one of three ways: