ODFW seeks public comment on proposed changes for sport fishing regulations
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be proposing several changes for next year's Sport Fishing Regulations at the Friday, Aug. 4 commission meeting in Salem.
The majority of the proposed changes are categorized as new angling opportunities, housekeeping corrections, changes to simplify regulations, or changes to serve a conservation need.
The planned removal of four dams on the Klamath River in 2024 will allow anadromous fish to migrate into the upper Klamath Basin, requiring some regulation changes for the Klamath River to conserve salmon and steelhead.
Other proposals include: Increasing bag limits for kokanee in multiple Cascade lakes, making permanent thermal sanctuaries in the Umpqua River, and making permanent regulations allowing the harvest of hatchery spring Chinook in the Hood River and Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam.
Anglers and others interested can review potential changes and send comments or feedback in one of three ways:
- Send an email to the Commission at odfw.commission@odfw.oregon.gov
- Send an email to odfw.sportfishingregulations@odfw.oregon.gov
- Or sign up to testify in person or remotely at the Aug. 4 Commission meeting. To testify remotely, you must sign up 48 hours in advance of the meeting via an online registration form that will be available on the meeting agenda page at least a week before the meeting.