Black Rock Pit on Crescent Ranger District closed to public access through Oct. 31

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Black Rock Pit located on the Crescent Ranger District, five miles northwest of Crescent along Forest Service Road 4680, is temporarily closed to public access through October 31.

Permits for public collection of minerals at this location are temporarily suspended until public access to the pit reopens.

The closure is in place for public safety while heavy equipment operates within the pit to process 60,000 cubic yards of sanding aggregate used on public roadways during icy conditions.

Also, Crescent Ranger District visitors driving along the southern portion of Cascade Lakes Highway, the Crescent Cutoff Road and portions of Highway 58 may encounter increased truck traffic.

For more information, please contact the Crescent Ranger District at (541)433-3200.