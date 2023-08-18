Forest Road 42 on Ochoco National Forest to close Aug. 28 through November for road reconstruction

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Beginning Monday, August 28, a section of Forest Service Road 42 on the Ochoco National Forest will be closed through November for road maintenance and reconstruction.

Major road maintenance will include rebuilding the asphalt base, bridge and cattle guard repairs, and asphalt repaving to improve road conditions for the safety and enjoyment of the public, permittees and contractors. Last year, contractors completed 6.5 miles of reconstruction and repairs on FSR 42, and this year will be finishing the final three miles.

FSR 42 road will be closed from the intersection with FSR 4210 to just east of the intersection with FSR 300 (approximately 3 miles). A detour route north on FSR 4210 to FSR 22 along the north end of Big Summit Prairie and along FSR 3010 will be well signed.

The roads designated for the detour include single lane roads with pull -outs, aggregate and native surfaces as well as steeper grades. These detour routes may not be suitable for larger vehicles and trailers due to the narrower roads and turning radius.

Additionally, contractors will be patching asphalt on another section of FSR 42 near the Ochoco Ranger Station. Flaggers will be limiting traffic to a single lane between the intersection of FSR 22 and FSR 4210. The public should plan for potential delays traveling through that section of the road.

This asphalt repair and repaving work on FSR 42 is being completed with funds from the Great American Outdoors Act. Passed in 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act offered funding opportunities to federal land management agencies to make investments in recreation infrastructure, with a particular emphasis in addressing the deferred maintenance backlog on public lands.

This is one of several projects planned on the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland in the coming years that will improve public lands access and visitor experience.