BLM seeks public input on plans for new parking lot, trails at ‘well-loved’ Cline Buttes Recreational Area

Also will repair damage from user-created routes to protect resources

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bureau of Land Management said Friday it's seeking public input on the Cline Buttes Recreational Area Non-Motorized Project, plans for a new parking lot and a variety of new trails at the popular site about five miles west of Redmond.

Cline Buttes is a heavily used and well-loved recreation area. The BLM is proposing to construct a parking lot, enhance existing routes, and build new hiking, biking, and equestrian trails. This will improve access and enhance visitor experiences. The project would also protect golden eagle nests and other natural resources by restoring areas damaged by user-created routes.

“We plan to connect existing trails, providing even longer routes for recreators,” said Deschutes Field Office Manager Lisa Clark. “This project is special, because it protects the area while also meeting our community’s need for expanded trail access.”

Full details can be reviewed on the ePlanning website. The BLM is now accepting public input on the proposed project during a 15-day public comment period, which closes on Sept. at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Substantive comments will help the BLM identify any new information about the proposed project, including whether environmental effects of the project have been adequately considered. Comments may be submitted through the ePlanning website.

Written comments can be mailed to the address below or emailed to blm_or_pr_lands@blm.gov. Comments can also be made over the phone by calling Daniel Shaneyfelt, Outdoor Recreation Planner at (541) 416-6865.

Deschutes Field Office

Deschutes Field Manager

3050 NE 3rd Street 491

Prineville, OR 97754

Please be aware that your entire comment, including your personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, it is not guaranteed.

Individuals in the United States who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability may dial 711 (TTY, TDD, or TeleBraille) to access telecommunications relay services. Individuals outside the United States should use the relay services offered within their country to make international calls to the point-of-contact in the United States.

For additional information, please contact Daniel Shaneyfelt, Outdoor Recreation Planner at (541) 416-6865 or dshaneyfelt@blm.gov.

-BLM-

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.