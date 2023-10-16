‘King of the Castle’ side-by-side race to close portions of Millican Plateau, N. Millican OHV Trail Systems

Prineville, Ore. — Portions of the Millican Plateau and North Millican OHV Trail Systems will be closed October 20 – 22 for an annual side-by-side race hosted by King of the Kastle, LLC. The racecourse and several points of entry into the area will be closed for the safety of participants and the public.

Security will be staged at entrance points into the racecourse throughout the weekend. Flaggers and signage will also be present along George Millican Road and at entrance points into the racecourse. Please see attached map for trail closure details.

“We manage over 250 miles of trails within the Millican Plateau, North Millican, and South Millican OHV Trail Systems,” said Lisa Clark, Deschutes Field Office Manager. “This allows us the unique opportunity to permit a long side-by-side race like this while also ensuring numerous other trails are still available to the public during the event.”

Alternate trail systems include the South Millican OHV Trail System, located south of Highway 20 from George Millican Road, and the Cline Buttes area west of Redmond.

The high-quality trails and facilities within the Millican Valley OHV Trail System are collaboratively managed by the Central Oregon Combined Off Highway Vehicle Operations (COHVOPS). COHVOPS is a partnership which includes the Prineville District BLM, Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, and Oregon Parks and Recreation ATV Program.

For more information about the race, please visit King of the Kastle’s website. For questions about the trail closures, please contact the Prineville District office at (541) 416-6700.