Chimney Rock Campground on Lower Crooked River to close for renovations, upgrades

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Prineville District BLM plans to begin site upgrades to the Chimney Rock Campground on the Lower Crooked River on Monday, Nov. 27. The site will be closed for public safety during the renovations through at least Memorial Day 2024.

The renovations will increase recreational access to the campground and enhance visitor experience.

The project will establish a new reservable group site, camp host site, and universally accessible campsite and day-use area. The BLM plans to pave the parking lots and entry roads into the recreation area. The district will install a new restroom and well onsite. The universally accessible fishing dock will be upgraded. Additionally, other facilities in the campground such as signs, picnic tables, and fire rings will also be repaired or replaced.

“We look forward to expanding access to this beautiful recreation area,” said Lisa Clark, Deschutes Field Manager. “We appreciate the public’s patience with the temporary closure. The other eight BLM-managed campgrounds and two day-use sites along the Lower Crooked Wild and Scenic River will remain open.”

The BLM also plans to improve the Chimney Rock Trailhead and trail. The district expects to begin work on the trail after Memorial Day 2024. Until that time, the trail and the parking lot for the trail will remain open. However, the public should be aware that portions of the lot may be used for material storage and parking space may be limited. Once construction on the trail begins in 2024, the BLM will close the parking lot and all trail access.

Funding for the project comes from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). GAOA was signed into law in 2020, providing major investments to address deferred maintenance needs, increase recreational access to public lands, and conserve our lands and waters.

For more information about the Chimney Rock Campground renovations, please call the Prineville District at (541) 416-7600.