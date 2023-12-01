Winter interpretive programs for youth and adults return to Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest, Discover Your Forest and Mt. Bachelor invite you to discover the national forest while participating in your favorite winter activity! Join Snowshoe with a Ranger and Roving Ski Ranger programs at Mt. Bachelor’s West Village this winter.

The Snowshoe with a Ranger interpretive program will take you on a one-mile snowshoe hike through the beautiful alpine forest along Egan Cone. Forest Service volunteer rangers will guide you on your snowshoe adventure while providing information on central Oregon geology, hydrology and winter ecology! Visitors and locals alike will learn exciting new information about the Deschutes National Forest. Snowshoe with a Ranger programs are available:

December 16 – 31, Daily (except December 25)

January 6 – March 17, 2024, Weekends Only

March 23 – 31, 2024, Daily

Programs start at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., and last one hour to one and a half hours. Children ages 8 and up are welcome. No pets. No experience is required. Snowshoes are provided. Dress for cold winter weather: waterproof jacket, pants, snow boots, winter hat, and gloves. Programs are first come, first serve. Prior registration is highly recommended. Please register at: Interpretive Programs Signup – Discover Your Forest. Discover Your Forest programs are free of charge. Donations are welcomed and much appreciated.

Roving Ski Rangers are on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor. Volunteer Forest Service rangers can be found on the Pine Marten lift and select blue runs. Rangers are available to share information about the Cascade volcanoes, biology and hydrology. Ride the lift with a ranger and learn about the landscape that Mt. Bachelor calls home. Roving Ski Ranger programs operate on Saturday and Sunday, January 6, - March 31, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Discover Your Forest events are free; however, donations are greatly appreciated to support Discover Your Forest’s free education and interpretation programs throughout the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests.

For questions, please contact Laken Bosé, Education and Interpretive Programs Manager at (541) 383-5557 or laken.bose@discovernw.org.