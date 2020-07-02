Prineville police plan pedestrian, distracted driving enforcement

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ -- The Prineville Police Department plans a combined pedestrian and distracted driving enforcement operation from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, July 10 in the area of NE 3rd Street, at select crosswalks and intersections within the downtown area.

This enforcement will focus on texting or talking on the phone while driving, increase awareness that every intersection is a crosswalk, and to be mindful of increased pedestrian-related traffic as we transition into the summer months, Officer James Young said.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely.

This enforcement operation is made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).