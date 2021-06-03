Prineville hit by power outage, likely caused by bird; nearly 3,000 affected

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 3,000 Pacific Power customers in Prineville lost power late Thursday afternoon, and officials said a bird likely was the cause.

The outage was reported just after 4 p.m. and affected 2,757 customers, according to Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt.

Crews were investigating the cause and said it could take until 7:15 p.m. to repair.

Updates can be followed at Pacific Power's Oregon outage map.