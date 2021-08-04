Prineville police make 25 DUII arrests during high-visibility enforcement period

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department participated in NHTSA High Visibility from June 23rd to July 31. During this time, Prineville Police had officers working dedicated overtime funded by ODOT and Oregon Impact seeking out impaired drivers. During this period, Prineville Police officers arrested 25 people for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

With cooperation from Victim Impact Panel, local drinking establishments and the local taxi service, vouchers for free rides home within 10 miles of town were provided.

This incentive not to get behind the wheel when impaired helped lower the risks to all community members during major summer events in Prineville.

The Prineville Police Department encourages people to have a designated driver or use ride shares or taxis.