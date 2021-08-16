Prineville PD gives results of downtown pedestrian, seat belt enforcement operation

Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Prineville Police Department conducted a four-hour combined Pedestrian and Seatbelt Enforcement Operation in the area of NE 3rd Street in the downtown area on Friday.

The goal was to focus on pedestrian and driver’s safety; to increase awareness that every intersection is a crosswalk, and to make drivers aware of increased pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.

The police department made 28 traffic stops resulting in nine crosswalk warnings, six seatbelt warnings, seven distracted driving warnings and 10 additional violation warnings. Two citations were issued, one for seatbelt, and the second for failing to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk. A case was also taken for the crime of misdemeanor level driving with a suspended license.

The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly and safely.

This enforcement operation was made possible through overtime funding provided by Oregon Impact, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).