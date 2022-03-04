Alarms sound, four escape fire that damaged NW Prineville home

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The smell of smoke and the sound of smoke alarms alerted four residents to escape a fire that damaged their northwest Prineville home Thursday afternoon, which was authorities said was caused by an unattended candle in the basement.

The fire was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at a small one-story home on Northwest Seventh Street, said Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russell Deboodt.

Two adults and two juveniles were in the home at the time, smelled smoke and then heard the smoke alarms sound, so they were able to exit safely, Deboodt said.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the basement that was extending up a wall into the kitchen, he said. Crews deployed hose lines inside and put out the blaze, then checked for any extension.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

A total of 11 firefighters responded, with two engines, a medic and two command vehicles, Deboodt said. They were assisted by Prineville Police and Public Works, and Pacific Power.