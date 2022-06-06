Rimrock Trails Treatment Services receives $10,000 grant from Roundhouse Foundation

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is grateful to receive $10,000 in grant funds from The Roundhouse Foundation. The contribution benefits the organization’s Scholarship Support Fund, helping to ensure that local individuals and families have access to behavioral health services no matter their financial circumstances.

“Access to quality and effective behavioral health services is imperative to creating healthy, resilient, and thriving communities. As a nonprofit human services agency, our team relies on support from the community and our partners to strategically meet our clients where they are. Funding from the Roundhouse Foundation ensures that individuals and families in Central Oregon have access to equitable, quality, affordable healthcare so that they have the opportunity to maximize their mental and emotional health and can lead independent and productive lives.” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, Community Relations Manager

Mental health and substance use issues are primary health issues facing the Central Oregon community. Though many individuals utilize the Oregon Health Plan, those with private insurance or who self-pay often cannot afford the accompanying deductible or out-of-pocket fee. The Team at Rimrock believes that all individuals should have equal access to services.

To do their part, in May 2021, with a $12,000 grant from the United Way of Central Oregon, the organization created the Rimrock Trails' Scholarship Support Fund allowing individuals and families to apply for assistance with out-of-pocket costs that have become barriers to seeking and sustaining the help they need.

The additional funding from The Roundhouse Foundation will sustain the Fund to ensure that individuals with high deductibles or with limited or no insurance covering the cost of treatment can access Rimrock Trails' behavioral health services in their Bend, Redmond, and Prineville Counseling Clinics.

Eligible applicants include individuals or families currently or previously engaged in Rimrock Trails Outpatient Program with a participation rate of 80% or higher or individuals who have completed residential treatment and have accrued an out-of-pocket balance that is a burden or barrier to continued care.