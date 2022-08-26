Skip to Content
Prineville Police taking part in national high-visibility enforcement, seeking out impaired drivers

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Friday and through Sept. 5, the Prineville Police Department will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's High-Visibility Enforcement national event for the Labor Day holiday.

The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers, especially during the holiday weekend

High-visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives.  The Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make a conscious effort to drive responsibly, use designated drivers, or use drive shares/taxi.  Impairment can be caused by both alcohol and drugs. 

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact.

