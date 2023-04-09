Rimrock Trails, Wild Ride Brewing partnership raises over $30K for mental health programs

Kiefer's Magical Birthday Bash honors man who lost battle with mental illness

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Hundreds of community members recently turned out to celebrate the second annual Kiefer’s Magical Birthday Bash at Wild Ride Brewing in Prineville and Redmond. The two-day family-friendly event was hosted by Rimrock Trails Treatment Services in partnership with Wild Ride Brewing. Attendees danced to great music, dined on tasty food, participated in drawings and auctions for special gift baskets and enjoyed visiting with family and friends while sipping Kiefer Magic Hazy IPA.

Thanks to a partnership between Rimrock Trails Treatment Services and Wild Ride Brewing and the generosity and commitment of many, over $30,000 was raised for the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund, established by the Leutschaft family of Redmond, in memory of their son Kiefer, who lost his battle with mental illness in October 2021. In addition to adding scholarship monies to Kiefer’s Magical Legacy Fund, proceeds will benefit Rimrock Trails Treatment Services’ mental health awareness programs and events.

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services and the Leutschaft family came together to establish the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund to help ensure individuals and families in Central Oregon have access to behavioral health services, no matter their financial circumstances. Just as importantly, this event is one step toward helping eliminate the stigma associated with mental health challenges, to encourage people to feel comfortable having open conversations about mental health and addiction and to feel safe seeking services to begin the journey to recovery and health.

This event is an example of how much can be accomplished when groups of people and organizations come together with a commitment to the mental health of our community. Working together, the magic is kept alive.

“Though the event is complete, we hope our friendship is not. If you have a heart for Kiefer’s story and would like to see the impact that the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund is making in the community, we invite you to keep connected with Rimrock Trails on our Instagram and Facebook pages, consider our volunteer program, and/or join our Rimrock Royalty monthly giving program with your donations being designated to the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund.” – Michelle Duff, Community Relations Manager, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services

The Kiefer Magical Birthday Bash was possible thanks to the efforts and donations of many individuals and businesses. Special thanks and appreciation go to Presenting Sponsor Wild Ride Brewing and the inspiration of the Leutschaft Family. Sincere thanks go to event committee members, volunteers at the event, individuals and businesses donating raffle and auction items, The Printing Post, Jakeen Bierman for event decorations, auctioneer Angela Boothroyd and the music of Kristy Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits and Heller Highwater.

Finally, the event could not have happened without the support and sponsorship of Lunar Creative CO., Tim Park Photography, St. Charles Health Systems, Market of Choice, Trellis, Summit Bank, Peak One Medical, Trout Realty, Churchill Mortgages’ Amber Wilson, Edward Jones’ Josh Werner, Windermere Real Estate’s Diana Barker, Rebound Physical Therapy, The Mighty Greek, Superior Sanitation and Mazatlán’s Authentic Cuisine.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services – www.rimrocktrails.org

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use concerns. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future. Outpatient clinics serving individuals of all ages and families, are located in Bend, Redmond and Prineville, Oregon. An adolescent residential treatment program for teens ages 12 – 17 is in Prineville. This is one of only three adolescent residential programs in the state of Oregon. Established in 1990, Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit agency and has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

About Kiefer:

Kiefer Leutschaft was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He grew up in Redmond and attended Redmond High School. He later went on to graduate from the University of Oregon with a degree in Economics. He had close friends and a loving family but struggled with debilitating anxiety which led to clinical depression. Kiefer lost his battle with mental illness on October 3, 2021, leaving his family and friends devastated. April 1, 2023, would have been Kiefer’s 28th birthday.

The Story Behind the Beer:

Kiefer was a Wild Ride team member who had a magic quality about him. Some would say supernatural in his ability to unite friends and family. The community is invited to keep the magic alive by purchasing a pint of Kiefer Magic Hazy IPA not only at Wild Ride Brewing but also at many other local businesses. If your business would like to serve Kiefer Magic Hazy IPA, you can contact Wild Ride’s Sales and Distribution Manager Davey Welch at 458-206-3959 or davey@wildridebrew.com.

Wild Ride Brewing - https://www.wildridebrew.com/

Wild Ride Brewing is a production brewery and Tap Room located in Prineville and Redmond, Oregon. Planning began in late 2011, and the beers began flowing from the taps at Wild Ride Brewing on May 10, 2014. Our Wild Ride began when the idea of creating an awesome brewery came alive. A group of lifelong friends, who grew up in Redmond, started plotting the course. Our brewers have been brewing award-winning beers since the beginning and continue to craft innovative and fun styles!