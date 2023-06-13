Redmond Spirit Foundation grant supports Rimrock Trails Treatment Services mission

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services has received a $1,500 grant award from the Redmond Spirit Foundation. Grant monies will be directed to the Kiefer Magical Legacy Fund, established by the Leutschaft family of Redmond, in memory of their son, Kiefer, who lost his battle with mental illness in October 2021.

In addition to adding monies to the Kiefer’s Magical Legacy Fund, proceeds will benefit Rimrock Trails Treatment Services’ mental health awareness programs and events and the Rimrock Trails Scholarship Support Fund, established to help ensure local individuals and families have access to needed behavioral health services, no matter their financial circumstances.

“Rimrock Trails and the Leutschaft Family are honored to receive one of the final grants awarded by the Redmond Spirit Foundation. Our friend David Foote had a vision that when we come together as a community not only can we make a significantly larger financial impact, but we are also creating a thriving, flourishing, and healthier community. We at Rimrock Trails agree with David and will continue his vision by each day committing ourselves to serve the behavioral health needs of the Central Oregon community. It is an honor to be a part of David’s legacy.” – Michelle Duff, Community Relations

Rimrock Trails is a non-profit organization widely known as Central Oregon’s only specialty adolescent substance use treatment provider. One of only four in the state, since 1990 Rimrock Trails adolescent residential treatment program has served teens 12 – 17 years of age who struggle with severe mental health and substance use disorders.

In addition to the residential treatment program, to date, Rimrock Trails outpatient clinics in Redmond, Bend, and Prineville have provided mental health and counseling services to over 17,000 families and individuals of all ages in Central Oregon.

Rimrock Trails thanks the Redmond Spirit Foundation for supporting vital programs that assist individuals and families in finding a path to a brighter future.

About Rimrock Trails Treatment Services – www.rimrocktrails.org

The mission of Rimrock Trails is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based treatment services to improve the lives of individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use concerns. We create a foundation for healing, strengthen family connections, and offer hope for a brighter future. Outpatient clinics serving individuals of all ages and families are located in Bend, Redmond, and Prineville, Oregon. An adolescent

residential treatment program for teens ages 12 – 17 is in Prineville. This is one of only four adolescent residential programs in the state of Oregon. Established in 1990, Rimrock Trails is a 501c3 nonprofit agency and has helped tens of thousands of individuals and families in Central Oregon and beyond.

About Kiefer:

Kiefer Leutschaft was a beloved son, brother and friend. He grew up in Redmond and attended Redmond High School. He later went on to graduate from the University of Oregon with a degree in Economics. He had close friends and a loving family but struggled with debilitating anxiety which led to clinical depression. Kiefer lost his battle with mental illness on October 3, 2021, leaving his family and friends devastated. April 1, 2023, would have been Kiefer’s 28th birthday.

About The Redmond Spirit Foundation:

Redmond's Spirit Foundation's mission is: To invest in programs, projects, practices, and initiatives that create and serve a robust, inclusive, and thriving family-friendly community. To date, RSF has had the participation of over 145 individuals and businesses and has provided over $46,500 to local organizations within our mission.