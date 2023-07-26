Prineville police chief, captain placed on paid ‘non-disciplinary administrative leave,’ city says

No specifics given on 'internal non-criminal personnel matter'

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Prineville Police Chief Larry Seymour and Captain Rob Gray were placed on "paid non-disciplinary administrative leave" as of last Friday, the city said in a brief announcement Wednesday, providing few details of what led to the move.

"The Prineville Chief of Police and Police Captain have been placed on paid non-disciplinary administrative leave, effective Friday, July 21, 2023," the news release stated. "The decision was made pending further investigation into an internal non-criminal personnel matter."

In its announcement -- which did not name either man -- the city said Lieutenant Shane Wilson "is acting as the officer in charge" of the city's police force, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

"No decisions will be made until a thorough investigation has been completed," the brief announcement added.

“We will strive to keep the public informed to the extent allowed, while respecting the privacy and rights of the individuals involved,” said City Manager Steve Forrester.

Seymour, former captain with the force, became chief last year when former Chief Dale Cummins retired. Seymour promoted Gray, then a police sergeant, to his former role as captain.