Prineville Hospice Auction tickets now available

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tickets are available now for the 32nd annual Prineville Hospice Auction at the Crook County Fairgrounds indoor arena in Prineville on Saturday, Dec. 2. The auction raises funds to support St. Charles’ hospice programs.

The popular event includes a live auction of elaborately decorated Christmas trees and handmade quilts, as well as a buffet dinner, raffle and silent auction.

“This is a wonderful tradition that builds community and celebrates the holiday season, all while raising money for a worthwhile cause,” said Jenny O’Bryan, executive director for the St. Charles Foundation. “Tickets are selling out quickly, so we encourage anyone interested in getting one while they still last.”

Starting this year, individuals can now purchase tickets online at hospiceauction.org. Advanced tickets are required.

Doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6 and the auction begins at 7 p.m. A preview of the trees and quilts will take place Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.