Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over: Prineville PD joins high-visibility enforcement national campaign

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the Christmas and New Year holiday periods, we often see a rise in drunk-driving deaths. Recent data shows December drunk driving deaths are the highest in almost 15 years.

As a result, the Prineville Police Department will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) High-Visibility Enforcement national event Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The campaign, which runs December 13 - January 1, aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk.

High-visibility enforcement is designed to deter people from driving impaired and to save lives.

As the year comes to a close and a new one begins, the Prineville Police Department encourages all drivers to make it a point to drive safely — and drive sober — every day. This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation, NHTSA and Oregon Impact.