COUNTRY Financial gives ‘Operation Helping Heroes’ donation to Prineville PD’s Shop with a Cop program

Prineville, Ore. (Dec. 14, 2023) –COUNTRY Financial is pleased to announce the Prineville Police Department as a recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes award.

COUNTRY Financial representative Ray Austin recently recognized the department with the award and presented a $750 donation to support its annual Shop with a Cop program.

Through the Operation Helping Heroes program COUNTRY Financial representatives can identify heroes in their communities and do something personally to give back.

“The Shop with a Cop event is so much fun and something we look forward to all year,” said Samantha Raymond of Prineville Police Department. “We partnered with the Sheriff’s Department and the FAN (Family Access Network) Advocates and took 10 kids shopping on December 1.

"We bused them to a store and let them shop for gifts for themselves and their families and afterwards, with the help of approximately 40 volunteers we wrapped the presents while the kids dined with the officers and deputies before meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus. It was a special experience for everyone and we couldn’t do this without the generous donations like this and from our community.”

COUNTRY Financial has donated more than $5 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

About COUNTRY Financial®

COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.