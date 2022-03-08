Hotter than ever: Bend median home sales price soars $57,000 in February, hits $740,000

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gas prices aren't the only thing zooming fast into record territory on the High Desert: Bend's median home sales price soared $57,000 in February alone to smash the record and reach $740,000, Beacon Appraisal Group reported Tuesday.

The inventory “remains less than a half-month supply,” appraiser Donnie Montagner said, “and there was a significant increase in the number of new (building) permits," jumping from 37 in January to a summer-like 79 new permits last month.

“In addition to market appreciation, about 64 sales were over $769K,” Montagner said. “The high number of sales in the $769K and higher (level) pushes the median upwards.”

In Redmond, meanwhile, the median home sale price dropped slightly, from January's record $500,000 to $487,0000, amid a continued half-month inventory.

"The median time on the market in both Bend and Redmond was less than a week last month," Montagner said.

To check out other stats and the rest of the area's home prices, read the full Beacon Appraisal report below: