Hayden Homes custom playhouse to be auctioned at Redmond school fundraiser

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It’s hard to compete with Dungeness crab shipped from the coast and served steamed, along with a side of hot, melted butter. But also “on show” at Saturday's St. Thomas Academy Crab Feed will be a brand-new custom playhouse, crafted and by Hayden Homes, along with Hayden Homes Trade Partners and Jeremy Firkins, an STA parent who also works for the homebuilder.

The playhouse will be auctioned at the crab feed, an annual fundraiser for the Redmond-based parochial school, which provides education for children ages preschool thru eighth grade.

“We are so honored to have this masterpiece of a playhouse donated to our school and expect it will be a hot auction item,” says Andrea Gibson, who is both a preschool teacher and the resource development director at STA.

“We are always so grateful for all the donations contributed on behalf of our community partners, and this one is particularly exciting as building it has been a real team effort. We know once it’s purchased for some lucky child or children, this amazing playhouse will invite imagination and bring so much joy!”

The quality of the playhouse is impressive. It features 30-year composite shingles on its roof, a front porch for greeting little visitors, functioning windows and a stained front door with a real latch. Also included are LP Smart Siding and Smart Trim on its interior and exterior, making the playhouse hardy and snug inside. Its value, including time, materials and labor, is valued at $3,000.

“We were honored to donate a Hayden Homes playhouse to St. Thomas Academy,” says Chris Davis, Central Oregon Regional Director at Hayden Homes. “Many of our team members live and work in the Redmond community, including some who have children attending St. Thomas Academy. It is special for us to support such a like-minded community partner.

"Also, generosity has been rooted at Hayden Homes since our inception, and the spirit of giving is at the core of who we are as a company. The same is true for St. Thomas Academy, which helps build a community of giving by incorporating volunteer time in order for parents and families to get involved in the school and community.

"We are grateful St. Thomas Academy provides students in our community a place to thrive in a fulfilling instructional environment while they develop into lifelong learners and leaders.”