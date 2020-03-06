RDM offering another TSA Pre-Check enrollment this month

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond Municipal Airport is pleased to offer a TSA Pre✓® enrollment event in the airport’s main terminal March 9-27, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (excluding Saturdays and Sundays).

Enrollment will be held in the terminal between the Dancing River Marketplace/Gift Shop and the Airport West entrance. Please pre-register online at www.identogo.com or call the Identogo customer service line at (844) 321-2124.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to experience more efficient screening at TSA checkpoints. TSA Pre✓® travelers do not have to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts

The TSA Pre✓® application program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to directly apply for TSA Pre✓®. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” (which needs to be added to a traveler’s airline profile and reservations) and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre✓® lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on the 50 carriers that currently participate in TSA Pre✓®.

To complete the application process, travelers will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status (i.e. a valid driver’s license or U.S. passport). Fingerprinting for a background check will be processed on-site. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Please note that RDM is currently a LIMITED Pre-Check Checkpoint—A dedicated pre-check lane is under construction and expected to be completed by summer. For more information, please go to: https://www.identogo.com/precheck to access the application page or visit the RDM website at www.flyrdm.com.