One-stop food shop ‘Produce Plus’ to provide free, fresh food for Redmond families

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact's Food Bank, Redmond School District Nutrition Services and Jericho Road are teaming up to offer a monthly one-stop food shop this summer for Redmond students and families.

This partnered distribution will increase access to food for families experiencing food insecurity or who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus health crisis.

The events, titled “Produce Plus,” will take place at Redmond High School's Summer Meals distribution every third Thursday of the month through August 20.

Families may receive summer meals from Redmond High School, non-perishables for students from Jericho Road and fresh produce from NeighborImpact’s mobile food pantry all at one time and place.

Households can access food between 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Redmond High School on the third Thursday of summer months (June 18, July 16 and August 20). Event details can be found at https://www.neighborimpact.org/event/produce-plus/all/.

As an essential business providing essential services to disadvantaged individuals in Central Oregon, NeighborImpact will continue to serve all three counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Those needing assistance may access services via telephone and online or in person in Bend, Redmond and Madras.

For updates on NeighborImpact's response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.neighborimpact.org/coronavirus-response/.

