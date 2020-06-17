Redmond resumes city park, field reservations

Redmond

Restrooms also reopen; water fountains still off

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Redmond Parks Division said Wednesday it is resuming ball field and park amenity reservations, in accordance with Governor Kate Brown’s approval of Phase II implementation for Deschutes County.

A maximum occupancy limit has been established for each reservable location, to facilitate physical distancing compliance.

“There will be limitations in group size, but it’s nice that we can offer reservations so families can plan birthday parties, groups can practice sports or host an intimate wedding,” said Annie McVay, Parks Division manager.

The city of Redmond reserves baseball/softball fields at American Legion Park, Bowlby Park, Kalama Park and Umatilla Park. There are also multi-use and soccer fields at American Legion Park, Spudbowl Park and Umatilla Park. Reservable pavilions are located at Baker, Quince and Sam Johnson parks.

Stack Park is also reservable and has become a popular wedding location.

City parks’ restroom facilities are also reopening this week, but water fountains remain closed. Park users are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and hygiene supplies, such as hand sanitizer.

For more information and to make a reservation visit: https://www.redmondoregon.gov/government/departments/parks-division/park-amenity-field-reservations.