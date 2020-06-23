Fire destroys motor home on county land east of Redmond

Redmond

One of several such blazes in recent months

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A motor home was destroyed by a fire just east of Redmond Monday morning, one of several RVs that have burned in recent months on public lands frequented by transients camping in the area, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews were called around 8:40 a.m. to the unimproved area east of 17th Street and Greenwood Avenue, where a motor home was fully involved and flames had spread to nearby juniper trees on land owned by Deschutes County, Battalion Chief Ron Hawkins said.

Crews put out the blaze and mopped up in the wildland area around it, including felling and bucking several trees that had burned, Hawkins said.

The battalion chief warned that “the wildland component in the area is beginning to dry out and become more dangerous.”