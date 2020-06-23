Former Redmond City Hall to make way for parking lot

Redmond

Demolition contract approved; mixed-use project envisioned down the road

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Redmond city councilors, meeting as the city’s Urban Renewal Board, approved a $1 million contract Tuesday night to demolish an 80-year-old downtown building that served as City Hall and build a new public parking lot.

Sunwest Builders of Redmond was low bidder on the project, expected to be completed by November.

Mayor George Endicott said the board voted 4-0 to award the contract, with two councilors absent and Councilor Jon Bullock abstaining due to a potential conflict of interest.

In an issue summary, Economic Development Director Chuck Arnold noted that multiple alterations to the former Safeway grocery at 716 SW Evergreen Avenue meant it failed to qualify as “architecturally significant.”

Arnold said the parking lot is expected to be an interim use, until the demand for mixed-use projects brings about a multi-story redevelopment.