Redmond schools offer ‘preview’ of fall return to classes

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New Redmond school Superintendent Dr. Charan Kline informed parents and the community on Friday about the current, preliminary plans for a fall return to classes, if things go well in regards to COVID-19:

Redmond School District Fall Reentry Plans

July 3, 2020

Good afternoon Redmond School District Community,

This is my first week with the Redmond School District and I am honored to be part of this incredible district and beautiful community. I hope that this email finds you and your family safe and healthy as we approach a long holiday weekend. I cannot tell you how much we appreciate your continued engagement during these challenging times. Although rules are changing rapidly, I want to assure you that the district is working tirelessly to develop a re-entry plan for the fall that is safe and inclusive with a variety of options for all students.

Two weeks ago we asked you to complete a survey regarding your family’s readiness and preference to return to school next fall. Your feedback clearly illustrated that a safe return to in-person instruction with flexible learning options was a top priority.

I want you to know that Redmond School District will strive to provide on-site instruction to as many students as possible for as much time as possible. Using the Oregon Department of Education’s Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance, we are developing reopening structures and practices that are safe, inclusive, and flexible. In an effort to provide clarity while also recognizing changing times, we want to provide a preview of what the fall could look like for students in Redmond.

Redmond School District has developed the following preliminary model for the fall of 2020:

Elementary School (Grades K-5): Traditional or Full-Time Online

For our district’s youngest learners, Redmond School District will offer two options, traditional (on-site) instruction or full-time online learning.

Traditional: Redmond School District intends to have all elementary students back in school, in person. This prioritizes face-to-face instruction for our youngest students and aligns with preferences from parents, staff and with other districts in the region. The district is considering a modified schedule (earlier release) to allow for increased instructional time during the day, fewer transitions and flexible use of space and staff to help with instruction, and limiting cohort interaction. This plan will allow for students and staff to pivot to short-term distance learning, if necessary.

Full-Time Online: Students who are not able to, or would prefer not to, return to campus can enroll in a full-time online option. This minimal contact model provides students with the flexibility of learning from home with the option to transition to traditional, in-person instruction at the end of the semester.

Middle School & High School (Grades 6-12): Hybrid or Full-Time Online

For our district’s middle and high school students, Redmond School District will offer two options, hybrid instruction or online (distance learning).

Hybrid: The hybrid model allows our middle and high school students to participate in the advantages of face-to-face instruction with the flexibility of online learning. Students will attend school in-person on a rotational basis, allowing half of the student body to attend school every day. This allows each school to follow the state’s social distancing guidelines for students while offering a valuable, in-person learning experience. Daily school schedules will provide focused time with smaller groups of students and their teachers. Schedules will be published in late July. This plan will allow for students and staff to pivot to short-term distance learning, if necessary.

Full-Time Online: Students who are not able to, or would prefer not to, return to campus can enroll in a full-time online option. This minimal contact model provides students with the flexibility of learning from home with the option to transition to hybrid instruction at the turn of the trimester.

Several pieces of the plan, including options for transportation, schedules, and opportunities for online school enrollment, will be communicated in the weeks ahead. You can also expect to receive a survey to provide your preference on these options next week, please stay tuned for more information.

We recognize that we live in an ever-changing world and that our state and local response to this pandemic may shift in the coming months. Redmond School District is prepared to pivot strategies to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff members. These plans may be subject to change but together, we will get through this difficult time. Your partnership and collaboration are necessary to make this plan work for Redmond students.

Thank you for your time and your continued support as we strive to provide the best possible learning experience for our students.

Warmest Regards,

Dr. Charan Cline

Redmond School District Superintendent