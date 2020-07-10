Redmond road closures and delays: Week of July 12-18
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
**NEW CLOSURES:
- S Canal Blvd at SW Pumice Ave – Temporary single lane closures from Monday, July 13 thru Monday, July 20. Knife River will be completing shoulder work along the east side of S Canal Blvd to build a temporary detour for use during roundabout construction. Motorists and pedestrians should expect delays. Please use caution, obey traffic controllers, or use an alternate route.
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- SW Volcano Way at SW 27th St – Closed for construction thru Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
- SW Obsidian Ave from SW 35th St to SW Helmholtz Way – Closed for construction thru Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
- S Canal Blvd from SW Badger Ave to SW Heights Ave – Temporary single lane closures, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., thru Monday, August 31, 2020.
- NW Hemlock Ave from NW 19th St to NW 23rd St – Closed for construction thru Friday, September 4, 2020.
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Striping operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Crack seal operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.
