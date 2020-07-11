Attic fire heavily damages SW Redmond home

Redmond

Cause under investigation; damage estimated at $75,000

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An attic fire caused an estimated $75,000 damage to a southwest Redmond home Friday night, Redmond Fire & Rescue reported.

After the 7:22 p.m. call to a home in the 2400 block of Southwest 23rd Street, the first arriving crew found smoke coming from a fire in the attic of the small home, Redmond fire Captain Ken Brown said.

After making sure everyone was out of the home, firefighters went in, breeched the attic space and began putting out the blaze, Brown said. Other firefighters made access from the exterior and stopped the remaining flames from causing more damage.

Extensive salvage and overhaul operations took place for another two hours. Brown said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An American Red Cross disaster response team was called in to help the displaced residents and provide needed shelter and supplies.

Bend Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid to cover the Redmond district during firefighting operations, Brown said.