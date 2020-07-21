NW Redmond-area brush fire prompts brief evacuations

Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An apparently human-caused brush fire burned along the rimrock of three properties northwest of Redmond Tuesday afternoon, prompting brief evacuations until crews were able to put it out.

Several trees were heavily damaged by the fire, reported around 12:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Northwest Arrowhead Lane, and minor damage to a fence, Redmond Deputy Fire Marshal Clara Butler said.

No structures were involved or damaged by the fire, which burned about a half-acre, Butler said.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by Crooked River Ranch and Cloverdale fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and Central Electric Cooperative.