Redmond Senior Center receives $23K grant from St. Charles Health System

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond Senior Center has received a $23,000 grant from St. Charles Health System to help ensure the area’s most vulnerable seniors have basic needs crucial for their overall health and well-being, such as essential food services and access to local support and resources.

Leadership from Redmond’s St. Charles Health System joined members of the Redmond Senior Center board and staff for an official check presentation on Tuesday, August 25 outside in the spatially distanced safety of the Redmond Senior Center parking area.

James Reedy, Chief Nursing Officer, Kathe Swanson, Clinical Operations Supervisor, Heather Durr, Clinical Operations Supervisor of the Family Care Clinic and Redmond’s new Community Engagement and Philanthropy Advocate, Ivette Tijerino, presented the check to Redmond Senior Center Board Members, Suzanne Michaels, President, Jo Anne Sutherland, Treasurer, Ken Iltz, Secretary and Maureen Dooley, Director.

“We are so pleased to provide this funding to the Redmond Senior Center to help cover the costs of providing nutritious meals to some of our most vulnerable, low-income seniors. St. Charles is committed to creating America’s healthiest community, together, and to us that means helping support great organizations like the Redmond Senior Center, which provides services essential to the fast-growing and financially fragile senior population. Thank you, Redmond Senior Center, for being a vital resource that supports our community,” shared the team from St. Charles Redmond.

Board President Suzanne Michaels responded, “On behalf of our members, volunteers, staff, and Board of Directors we’d like to thank the St. Charles Health System for their generous gift of $23,000. The Redmond Senior Center has been serving the greater Redmond area for over 71 years and we would not have been able to do it without community partners like St. Charles. Both of our organizations are committed to building stronger, more diverse communities and that is what makes our relationship so special. These funds will be used to support our meals program which is vital to health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens. Thank you, St. Charles!”

During the COVID19 pandemic, the Redmond Senior Center continues to provide two types of services – essential Home Meal Services including Meals on Wheels, and virtual services including those resources, advocacy, and support. For more information contact the Redmond Senior Center 9 am to 2 pm weekdays at 541-548-6325 or at info@redmondseniors.org and check the website at www.redmondseniors.org.

The Redmond Senior Center was launched by volunteers over 70 years ago (1949) when the population in Redmond was less than 3000 residents. It continues to operate as the “hub” and sole resource in Redmond focused entirely on seniors. It is a stand-alone nonprofit solely supported by membership, public and private grants, businesses, occasional special events, donations, and countless volunteer resources. It does not receive tax revenues nor is it operated by the City of Redmond or the Redmond Area Parks and Recreation District. Oregon is recognized by Forbes as the 2nd best state to move to and Redmond the 2nd best city in Oregon for retirees; hence, the signal for accelerated growth in the number of seniors moving to the Redmond area. Currently, over 23% of Redmond’s population is 50 or older according to the last census. By 2025, the number of seniors in Redmond and adjoining areas (Eagle Crest, Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne, Powell Butte, Alfalfa, etc.) is expected to double.